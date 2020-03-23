CLOSE
6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now

Posted March 23, 2020

Many cities across the United States have implemented social distancing rules asking people to stay at home as much as possible in an effort to decrease the spread of the Coronavirus.

This is leaving many people at home for days on end looking for things to do. Sure, you can clean, read, write, or take an online class, but a lot of us are watching TV with our new free time.

If you’re like me and enjoy re-watching old shows for a bit of nostalgia, here are 6 classic Black TV shows to binge right now:

 

1. “Living Single”

“Living Single”

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 5

2. “227”

"227" Source:Pr Photos

Where to watch: Sony Crackle

Seasons: 1 & 2 avail

3. “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”

“Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” Source:PR Photos

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 5

4. “A Different World”

"A Different World"

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Seasons: 6

5. “Family Matters”

"Family Matters"

Where to watch: Hulu

Seasons: 9

6. “Martin”

"Martin" Source:Pr Photos

Where to watch: BET+

Seasons: 5

