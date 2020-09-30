No matter how much time you spend beating your face to perfection, your work is not complete without a little help from your favorite translucent powders. A simple layer of translucent powder can prevent your makeup from moving, fading, or worse, transferring your foundation onto your expensive white shirt.

Yup, translucent powders come in major clutch in any makeup regimen. They even help to disguise imperfections so you can step out with your best face. Of course, when it comes to finding the best translucent powders that are brown-girl friendly, not too many make the cut. Some formulas can leave you looking very ghostly and others can simple dry you out. So, it can be a task to find the perfect match for Black skin.

Thankfully, the days of looking to certain brands to bridge the gap are over. There are a plethora of Black-owned makeup companies that have steppe dup to the plate. So you can use translucent powder without fear. Here at Hello Beautiful, it’s our mission to spread love and support our Black creatives. So, if you’re in the shopping mood, grab your credit card and cruise through our list of translucent powders from Black-owned and Black-founded brands.

7 Best Translucent Powders For A Flawless Beauty Beat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com