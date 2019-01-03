7 Lessons Tina Knowles Taught Us About Aging In Style!

Posted January 3, 2019

Angel Ball 2014

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN


The saying goes, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” and Tina Knowles is a walking, talking and frequently joking example of just that.

The fashion designer, aka Beyonce and Solange’s mom, is shining brightly in her third act and we are all here for it.

In 2015 Knowles married actor Richard Lawson after a highly-publicized divorce from Mathew Knowles in 2011. Since their union, the pair has been living it up — just head to Instagram for the receipts!

With her signature red lip, Knowles, her hubby and countless celebrity friends can be seen attending the hottest concerts, festivals and social events.

The central theme of Ms. Tina’s page seems to be to live your life fully and out loud.

If you can’t afford the lavish trips and events, at the very least stay active. Get involved with local groups in your town or city.

Here are 7 other fabulous lessons Tina Knowles teaches us daily about aging with grace and a little pizazz:

 

7 Lessons Tina Knowles Taught Us About Aging In Style! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

