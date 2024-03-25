All Eyes Were On Ashanti And Nelly At D.C.’s The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Event Celebrating Kevin Hart

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Keep scrolling to see what the couple wore, learn more about the award, and spot which other Black Hollywood celebs in attendance.

Ashanti And Nelly Gave Us Couples Goals In Stylish Black And White ‘Fits.

Since the couple announced they were back together, all eyes have been on Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49. The pair appeals to our love of Black love as they gush over one another, celebrate major milestones together, and hit red carpets, tour stages, and events. Rumors surrounding a possible pregnancy only add to their adorable attention.

So, when the couple arrived on the Kennedy Center red carpet, heads turned, and cameras flashed. Ashanti wore what is becoming her signature look of knee-high leather boots and long, dramatic fur from N.Y. celebrity favorite Daniel’s Leather. Underneath the fur was a gorgeous black dress from Balenciaga. Ashanti complimented her cold-weather couture with a sleek ponytail, bold red lipstick, and chunky diamond jewelry.

Nelly matched Ashanti in a black-and-white look. He paired a white button-down with a black velvet vest and sequin pattern pants. The “Country Grammer” rapper topped off his ensemble with oversized clear lenses with silver rims.

Kevin Hart And The Hart Family Grace The Red Carpet.

Nelly and Ashanti posed with other Black Hollywood stars in town to celebrate Kevin Hart. Kevin won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, presented by the Kennedy Center to comedians who not only make us laugh but also have had “an impact on society.”

The “Ride Along” actor joins a famous group of others who have also accepted the esteemed comedy award. Past recipients include Dave Chapelle, Whoopi Golberg, and Richard Pryor.

Kevin’s wife, Eniko Hart, and his four children Heaven, 19, Hendrix, 16, Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 3, joined him at the ceremony. The heartwarming shots of the family on the carpet made us swoon.

Keep scrolling to see which other celebrity favorites joined Kevin, Eniko, Nelly, and Ashanti at the star-studded D.C. event.

