CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Antonio Brown Says He’s Done With NFL During Twitter Meltdown, Drags Robert Kraft

Posted September 22, 2019

New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Antonio Brown‘s time as an NFL player is probably over, and he’s aware of that reality. But, he also made sure to call out Patriots owner Robert Kraft while acknowledging his own struggle.

AB took to Twitter to unload some social media grenades that will keep him the talk of the NFL despite his unemployment.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !,” Brown tweet this morning (Sept. 22).

But this tweet for Bob Kraft is what has Twitter lit.

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1175764859176312838

You may recall Kraft was wrapped in a massage parlor scandal in Florida, that he, of course, finessed his way out of.

Big Ben Roethlisberger caught it, too. As did Shannon Sharpe.

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1175769597817053184

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1175768716648374272

According to ESPN, the $29.125M in guaranteed money from the Oakland Raiders and his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots were both nixed. So yeah, he’s mad. It’s been past time for AB to log out.

Check out more reactions below.

 

Antonio Brown Says He’s Done With NFL During Twitter Meltdown, Drags Robert Kraft was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Welp…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15. This guy…

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close