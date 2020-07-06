CLOSE
Armed Black Militia March On Known Ku Klux Klan Stomping Ground Stone Mountain

Posted 24 hours ago

Not F*cking Around Coalition March On Stone Mountain

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty


Confederate monuments are on life support following the tragic death of George Floyd. Over the holiday weekend,’ Atlanta’s Stone Mountain reopened, and it didn’t get a warm reception.

Guests who really missed looking at the tribute to the losing side, aka the confederacy, were greeted by the beautiful site of ARMED Black protestors on Saturday (Jul.4). The group dressed in all black paramilitary gear while brandishing assault rifles other military-type weapons referred to themselves as the NFAC (Not F*cking Around Coalition), according to Newsweek

One of the protestors described as one of the leaders of the march took a knee and spoke through a bull horn letting the white hood wearers that NFAC is not scared of them and are willing to bring the noise to their house.

“I want the heart of the Ku Klux Klan to hear me no matter where … you are. I’m in yo’ house. Where you at? You made a threat. We don’t threat. We don’t scare, ’cause we don’t care.”

Stone Mountain is a known gathering hub for the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists groups. It features a giant stone carving of Confederate losers Jefferson Davis, Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson, and Robert E. Lee. As statues and monuments have either been torn down or removed by local governments, there have been renewed calls for the monument’s removal following the death of George Floyd.

Black Twitter loved what they saw took place at Stone Mountain. You can see reactions to the NFAC marching into the KKK’s neck of the woods in the gallery below.

Photo: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Armed Black Militia March On Known Ku Klux Klan Stomping Ground Stone Mountain  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

