Behind the Scenes at The Nightly Spirit [PHOTOS]

Posted March 17, 2015

Get an exclusive look at what’s happening in studio!

Behind the Scenes at The Nightly Spirit [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter

2. Mary Mary and Willie

3. No Malice and Willie

4. Willie and Jennifer Williams

5. William Mcdowell

6. The Hairstons

7. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.

8. The Walls Group stopped by!

9. Willie Moore with the “Growing up Hip-Hop” cast

10. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy

11. Trina and Willie Moore

12. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.

13. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.

14. The Hairston’s and Willie Moore

15. Tim of Sweetie Pie’s and Willie Moore Jr.

16. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers

17. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.

18. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!

20. Willie and Kirk Franklin

21. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!

22. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.

23. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.

24. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie

26. Geoffrey Golden and Willie

27. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr

28. Anthony Brown and Willie

29. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.

30. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown

31. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.

32. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell

33. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.

34. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.

35. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,

36. Virtue stops by the studio!

37. Erica Campbell with Willie’s sons

38. Erica Campbell and Willie

39. Erica Campbell and Willie

40. Erica Campbell with Willie’s sons

41. Demetria McKinney stops by.

42. Tamar Braxton and Willie

43. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!

44. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!

45. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.

46. Egypt Sherrod

47. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.

48. Willie and Kandi!

49. Gail Devers

50. Kandi Burruss

51. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs

52. Willie and Kandi!

53. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son

54. Kandi Burruss

55. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones

56. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs

57. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.

58. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.

59. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore

60. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins

61. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner

