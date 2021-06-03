LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We love a good party and by the looks of the photos and videos that surfaced on social media, last night and this morning, Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Black Tie Affair was not only a vibe, it was a fashion extravaganza. The birthday celebration, hosted by Diddy, was an invite-only event wrapped in Black excellence. The who’s who in Black entertainment were in attendance for the ATL bash.

From The City Girls to Teyana Taylor, Toya Johnson and Marlo Hampton, our favorite celebs were dressed in their best to celebrate the Quality Control honcho in a casino-themed soirée. Produced by MBP Events, the entrance featured a caged (stuffed) white tiger and rose floral arrangements with women perched inside.

Once inside the spectacular venue, showgirls with red feathered headpieces greeted guests while moving wall decals captured the attention of others. Keep scrolling to see who made our best dressed list.

Best Dressed List: The Fashion Hitters At Quality Control's CEO Pierre 'Pee' Thomas' Black Tie Affair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com