| 05.30.20
Black Music Month: "5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch Helped Create"

Posted May 30, 2020


Known as the “”the father of modern gospel music,” Andraé Crouch helped usher praise and worship to the mainstream. While he was crafting classics such as “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power“, “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory)” and “Soon and Very Soon,” Crouch was lending his pen and production to artists such as Stevie Wonder, El DeBarge, Michael Jackson and many more.

Artists like Bob Dylan, Barbara Mandrell, Paul Simon, and Elvis Presley have covered his music.

Crouch’s ear for music that could blend in with pop and mainstream acts was second to none. To give you an example, here are 5 songs you may or may not have known were written or produced by Crouch.

1. Tata Vega – Maybe God Is Trying To Tell You Something (Speak Lord)

Andraé Crouch co-wrote for the 1985 classic Color Purple starring Whoopi Goldberg

2. Michael Jackson “Man In The Mirror”

The Andraé Crouch Singers lent their vocals to this Michael Jackson Classic.

3. Elton John & Little Richard “The Power”

You can hear The Andraé Crouch Singers on this 1993 track with Elton John and the now Late Little Richard

4. Vanessa Bell Armstrong & Andraé Crouch “Shine On Me”

Andraé Crouch and the Andraé Crouch Singers along with Vanessa Bell Armstong crafted this classic that became the theme song for the NBC television show “Amen” starring Sherman Hemsley. The show ran from 1986 to 1991.

5. Madonna “Like A Prayer”

Who is the man behind the choir singing with Madonna on the title track to her 1989 album “Like A Prayer?” You guessed it: Andraé Crouch

