Caitlin Clark’s 4-year Contract Details With The Indiana Fever

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Caitlin Clark’s 4-year Contract Details With The Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is set to sign a rookie contract with the Indiana Fever worth $338,056 over four years.

Despite being a top draft pick, the salary structure for WNBA players has sparked intense debate and criticism regarding the relatively low pay they receive compared to other professional athletes. The rookie salary of $338,056 over four years highlights the disparity in earnings between WNBA players and athletes in other major sports leagues.

The issue of pay equity in women’s sports, particularly in the WNBA, continues to be a point of contention, with many advocating for fairer compensation and increased investment in the league to properly recognize the talent and dedication of its players. Especially when it comes to a player like Caitlin Clark.

Clark was offered $5 Million dollars by the Big 3 which runs during the same time as the WNBA which would make her the first woman to play in the Big3 and the first known women’s player to play in an American men’s professional basketball league. She has not accepted or denied.

Clark has already signed some big endorsements with Gainbridge Fieldhouse and you others and you should expect her to sign more.

Take a look below at Caitlin Clark’s 4-year Contract Details With The Indiana Fever.

Year 1 | 2024 | $76,535 Source:Getty

Year 2 | 2025 | $78,066 Source:Getty

Year 3 | 2026 | $85,873 Source:Getty

Year 4 | 2027 | $97,582 Source:Getty
