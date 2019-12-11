CLOSE
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Posted 6 hours ago

 

 

Cardi B turned her recent court appearance into her private, yet very public, fashion show and the streets of New York were her runway. The feathery fashionista caused quite a stir on her way to the Queens Supreme Court and gave fans the spectacle they were hoping for. The hooded fur train, labeled the “Queen’s Coat” by Adrienne Landau, retails for $2,995. She complimented to statement piece with her signature long nails, a white top and black pants. 

The rap superstar is accused of commissioning an attack on two strippers, one of whom she thought was messing with her husband Offset. Cardi plead “not guilty” to felony charges of attempted assault back in June.

