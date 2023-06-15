Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An autopsy has determined the cause of death for Memphis rapper Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell.

Accidental overdose proved to be fatal for the 43-year-old member of Three 6 Mafia. She had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system when she died.

Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Gangsta Boo paved the way for female rappers worldwide.

She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.

Mitchell was found deceased in her home on New Year’s Day.

