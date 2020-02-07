CLOSE
HomeCincy

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Posted 6 hours ago

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital


Central State University the premier public historically black university in Wilberforce, Ohio announced Jack Thomas as their new president during a live press conference Friday morning.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as the next president of Central State University… This institution has such a rich tradition and noble legacy.”

Thomas went on to say, “We have so many future goals to accomplish, and I know we will have the courage and audacity to do it with excellence.”

Most recently Thomas served as president of Western Illinois University, but he resigned in June after eight years at the school.

CSU nurtures students within a value-based environment focused on excellence in teaching and learning, research, and public service.

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1.

2. Watch the announcement LIVE!

Posted by Central State University on Friday, February 7, 2020

3. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President Source:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital

4. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President Source:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital

5. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President Source:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close