Cyn Santana Responds To Backlash After Resurfaced Comments: ‘Black Men Cater To Us Spanish Girls’

Love & Hip Hop starfound herself defending comments she made on a two-year old podcast of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service.” Audio of Cyn making comments about Black men catering to Spanish women.

“They, black guys, cater to us Spanish girls, especially,” she said before stopping herself. “Like they – you know what, let me not even get into it. I didn’t mean it like that. Black girls are going to take it personal.”

As you can expect, Black women didn’t take to her words kindly, but Cyn took to Twitter to apologize and explain her former sentiments.

Cyn responded to fans who tweeted their concerns and admitted that she made a “bird” and ignorant statement while being naive to her own Afro-Latina ancestry.

Despite what one tweeter said, Cyn denied insinuating that Black men catering to Spanish women because of their attitude. Cyn was clearly in the wrong for what she said, but it isn’t a narrative we haven’t heard before.

Either way, the reality TV star handled her rebuttals well. She acknowledged her wrongdoing, made it a learning experience and didn’t run away from the conversation. We know a few celebs who can take a page out of her book.

See her responses to all the backlash, below:

