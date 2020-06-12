CLOSE
HomeNews

Dave Chappelle Drops Surprise George Floyd-Inspired Stand-Up Special ‘8:46’

Posted June 12, 2020

Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Dave Chappelle courts attention not only because of comedic brilliance but his ability to use his gift to discuss serious topics of the moment. The veteran entertainer delivered 8:46, a surprise stand-up special inspired by the murder of George Floyd that is at times angry, but the emotional bent serves a larger purpose.

Details of 8:46 were unveiled by Variety, which shared that the special was filmed in Chappelle’s adopted hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he has performed similar small gigs of the sort in times past. The stand-up special is less comedy but more a casual conversation between Dave and friends, although the nature of the talk is far from the light-hearted fare some may have been hoping for.

The laughs in 8:46 are stifled but perfectly timed as CNN’s Don Lemon gets mentioned for calling out celebrities on their lack of reaction to the murder of Floyd and other Black lives.

Chappelle also brings into the light the case of Christopher Dorner, which is a surprisingly funny bit that revealed the well-known fact that Dorner mentioned Chappelle in his manifesto along with the comedian’s friend, Bradley Cooper, which was another great bit of comedic timing that got chuckles. How Chappelle ties together Dorner’s death and the reaction to what’s occurring worldwide in relation to Floyd is among the best use of the comedian’s skills in recent times.

Overall, 8:46 is an indictment of the police violence handed down at the expense of Black lives, and also the conditions that have inspired outrage and empathy for Black America. As some on Twitter have noted, 8:46 isn’t the easiest watch but it is most certainly a necessary one.

Check out the special via YouTube below and keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

Photo: Getty

Dave Chappelle Drops Surprise George Floyd-Inspired Stand-Up Special ‘8:46’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close