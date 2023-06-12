June is Back Music Month and we’re celebrating Black artists all over the world! Afrobeats is a very popular music genre coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
What is Afrobeats?
Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.
Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases…
Also See:
The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!
Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Drake Teams Up With J HUS On “Who Told You” + More New AfroBeats Music! was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Burna Boy – Sittin’ On Top Of The World
Burna Boy is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
2. Tiwa Savage – Pick Up
Tiwa Savage is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
3. Reekado Banks Feat. Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry – Feel Different
Reekado Banks is from Lagos, Nigeria.
Adekunle Gold is from Lagos, Nigeria.
Maleek Berry is British-Nigerian.
4. Bloody Civilian – Mad Apology
Bloody Civilian is from Abuja, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
5. J Hus – Who Told You feat. Drake
J Hus is British-Gambian . Learn more about Gambia by clicking here.
6. Zinoleesky – A1
Zinoleesky is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
7. Boj – Soak Garri Ft. Knucks & Tay Iwar
Boj is British-Nigerian. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
8. Kojo Funds – FARDA
Kojo Funds is British, Ghanaian and Dominican. Learn more about Ghana by clicking here.
9. CKay – nwayi
CKay is from Kaduna, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.
10. ODUMODUBLVCK – DOG EAT DOG II feat. Cruel Santino & Bella Shmurda
ODUMODUBLVCK is from Lagos, Nigeria.
Cruel Santino is from Lagos, Nigeria.
Bella Shmurda is from Okokomaiko, Nigeria.