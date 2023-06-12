Black Music Month

Drake Teams Up With J HUS On “Who Told You” + More New AfroBeats Music!

Published on June 12, 2023

Reading Festival 2018 - Day Three

Source: C Brandon / Getty


June is Back Music Month and we’re celebrating Black artists all over the world! Afrobeats is a very popular music genre coming out of the many countries in the continent of Africa!

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

What is Afrobeats?

Afrobeats is a culture and music genre of melodious beats coming out of West Africa. Afrobeats is different from Afrobeat.

Continue scrolling for this week’s new releases…

Also See:

The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!

Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

1. Burna Boy – Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Burna Boy is from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

2. Tiwa Savage – Pick Up

Tiwa Savage is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

3. Reekado Banks Feat. Adekunle Gold & Maleek Berry – Feel Different

Reekado Banks is from Lagos, Nigeria.

Adekunle Gold is from Lagos, Nigeria. 

Maleek Berry is British-Nigerian.

Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

4. Bloody Civilian – Mad Apology

Bloody Civilian is from Abuja, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

5. J Hus – Who Told You feat. Drake

J Hus is British-Gambian . Learn more about Gambia by clicking here. 

6. Zinoleesky – A1

Zinoleesky is from Lagos, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

7. Boj – Soak Garri Ft. Knucks & Tay Iwar

Boj is British-Nigerian. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

8. Kojo Funds – FARDA

Kojo Funds is British, Ghanaian and Dominican. Learn more about Ghana by clicking here.

9. CKay – nwayi

CKay is from Kaduna, Nigeria. Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

10. ODUMODUBLVCK – DOG EAT DOG II feat. Cruel Santino & Bella Shmurda

ODUMODUBLVCK is from Lagos, Nigeria. 

Cruel Santino is from Lagos, Nigeria. 

Bella Shmurda is from Okokomaiko, Nigeria.

Learn More about Nigeria by clicking here.

Close