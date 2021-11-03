Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A Platter

From the super sexy cut out ensembles she rocks on her hit shows to the high fashion suits she puts on when she means business, Joseline is no stranger to serving lewks, face, hair AND body in the best way she knows how. So, in honor of the entertainer’s 36 birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times she gave us fashion envy by completely serving LEWKS on a platter!

1. This All Gucci Look Source:Joseline's Instagram In August, Joseline stepped out for a show appearance wearing this all Gucci look that was everything and more! She wore a Gucci printed suit jacket and matching slacks and paired the look with a matching bucket hat that we have to get our hands on.

2. This Cut Out Swimsuit With Pink Boots Source:Joseline's Instagram Also in August, the entertainer gave a whole new meaning to swim suit season when she rocked this sexy cut out swimsuit and paired it with pink knee high boots.

3. This Adorable Two-Piece Source:Joseline's Instagram Here, the reality star stepped out for an event rocking this adorable black and silver patterned two piece that featured a bra top and matching high-waisted slacks.

4. This All-Black Everything Look Source:Joseline's Instagram Then there was the time she stepped out in this super sexy all-black everything look for the red carpet of her new series. She wore a sheer strapless gown with matching black slide in heels and looked like a supermodel as she entered the event.