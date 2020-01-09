CLOSE
For Galentine’s Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

Posted January 9, 2020

Zoë Kravitz is starting her 2020 off confidently. The beauty recently revealed her wedding photos (from June of last year) and is celebrating the new decade as a cover girl for Elle Magazine. For the shoot, she strips down to minimal clothes, showing off jewelry or wearing high end designer tops, showing off her thin frame. The shoot features several black and white photos which are gorgeous. You don’t want to miss this editorial shoot and the gorgeous cover.

 

1. ZOE KRAVITZ FEBRUARY 2020 COVER OF ELLE USA

On the cover, Kravitz wears a Yves Saint Laurent dress. The beauty is an ambassador for the brand and the face of YSL Beauty.

2. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

Zoe Kravitz wearing a Yves Saint Laurent dress.

3. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

View this post on Instagram

At one point, Nicole Kidman—@zoeisabellakravitz’s future costar in Big Little Lies—was secretly engaged to her father, rendering her a potential stepmother. “I was a grumpy teenager with her,” Kravitz told ELLE. Kidman now says, “I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace. She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger.” Link in bio for the full cover story. ⁣ ⁣⁣ ELLE February 2020⁣⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣⁣ Cover star: @zoeisabellakravitz ⁣⁣ Photographer: @paolakudacki⁣⁣ Stylist: @ajmukamal⁣⁣ Hair: @nikkinelms⁣⁣ Makeup: @ninapark⁣⁣ Manicure: @Skydreamy⁣⁣ Production: @jnproductionglobal

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

Zoe Kravitz wears her birthday suit, a Sophie Buhai headband and a Prada necklace.

4. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

Wearing Prada shell jewelry.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

Wearing Mugler. Pearls by Khaite.

6. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

View this post on Instagram

Zoe.

A post shared by Agirlwithnoidea (@whoisbegy) on

Top by Tom Ford.

7. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

In a Haider Ackermann polka dot dress.

8. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

View this post on Instagram

ELLE2020 . . .

A post shared by zoe kravitz fan (@zkluv) on

Wearing a bodysuit, skirt, and choker by Gucci. Her sandals with clear heels are by Versace.

9. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020

View this post on Instagram

💚 ELLE2020

A post shared by zoe kravitz fan (@zkluv) on

Necklace by Bulgari.

