Beach , Fashion , rihanna
Home

GET THE LOOK: 15 Cool Coverups That Will Turn The Beach Into Your Own Vacation Runway

Posted June 6, 2016

Rihanna has been spotted on vacation just slaying all of her looks! She posed in a $1,820.00 sleeveless white crochet top with a black Mikoh bottom. Cover-ups are essential to exponentially adding style to your vacation look. Here are 15 cool cover ups that will have you sashaying down the beach!

GET THE LOOK: 15 Cool Coverups That Will Turn The Beach Into Your Own Vacation Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Eye see you.

Eye see you.

This eyelet romper is super cute and playful! Wear a bold color or print swimsuit underneath this ensemble for standout style!

http://bit.ly/1VIrSqx

2. Jump for joy!

Jump for joy!

This ruffle jumper is perfect for a slightly cool day at the beach or if you don’t want to take in too much sun. Pack a pair of strappy heels and get ready to party all night long on the boat!

http://bit.ly/1UCQuP0

3. Multiple use coverup.

Multiple use coverup.

Because believe it or not, it can get cold at the beach. This cover-up also doubles up as a beach blanket.

http://bit.ly/1tcKzHY

4. Hood dreams.

Hood dreams.

Whether you want protection from the afternoon rain or to keep the sun out of your eyes, a hood is a nice addition to any coverup. We are loving this one with kimono sleeves.

http://bit.ly/1X7vS4R

5. Stylish in stripes.

Stylish in stripes.

Vertical stripes are slimming and who doesn’t want a little extra help when they are almost naked?

http://bit.ly/1TS9N4D

6. Sarong style

Sarong style

Show off that cute bikini top by wearing a sarong! This tropical print is perfect for playing by the pool.

http://bit.ly/1PB90bT

7. Affordable style.

Affordable style.

Spend money on your vacation, not your clothing. This cover-up is only $6.99 (yes, really!).

http://bit.ly/1PeNdBb

8. Yup, in my white tee.

Yup, in my white tee.

Think your white button down is only for work? Take this version straight to the beach! An oversized beach shirt is perfect, comfy style.

http://bit.ly/1UaevhL

9. Chic in crotchet

Chic in crotchet

This mint green crochet romper is the perfect vacation accessory. Wear it to the beach, a luau or just roaming around a small beach town.

http://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/clothing-70483/swimwear-beachwear-4107550/crochet-innsert-playsuit-5476293?bi=60&ps=20

10. Golden goddess

Golden goddess

Get golden like a goddess and dress the part too. This all-white, ruched maxi dress will have you exuding vibes of a Queen. The gathered tuck pleating and front split exude an air of femininity and fun.

http://bit.ly/1UmMsrp

11. Plus size alert!

Plus size alert!

Bold color and peek-a-boo sleeves! Give ’em the cold shoulder with this bright blue cover up.

http://bit.ly/1OaMSEL

12. Fantastic in fringe!

Fantastic in fringe!

Show off your fun side with this fringe coverup.

http://bit.ly/1t2CUeF

13. Orange you glad you bought this?

Orange you glad you bought this?

Match this sun with this bright orange coverup. The plunging v will be sure to let your swimsuit peek thru!

http://bit.ly/1Xy2Xru

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close