GET THE LOOK: 15 Cool Coverups That Will Turn The Beach Into Your Own Vacation Runway

Rihanna has been spotted on vacation just slaying all of her looks! She posed in a $1,820.00 sleeveless white crochet top with a black Mikoh bottom. Cover-ups are essential to exponentially adding style to your vacation look. Here are 15 cool cover ups that will have you sashaying down the beach!

1. Eye see you. This eyelet romper is super cute and playful! Wear a bold color or print swimsuit underneath this ensemble for standout style! http://bit.ly/1VIrSqx

2. Jump for joy! This ruffle jumper is perfect for a slightly cool day at the beach or if you don’t want to take in too much sun. Pack a pair of strappy heels and get ready to party all night long on the boat! http://bit.ly/1UCQuP0

3. Multiple use coverup. Because believe it or not, it can get cold at the beach. This cover-up also doubles up as a beach blanket. http://bit.ly/1tcKzHY

4. Hood dreams. Whether you want protection from the afternoon rain or to keep the sun out of your eyes, a hood is a nice addition to any coverup. We are loving this one with kimono sleeves. http://bit.ly/1X7vS4R

5. Stylish in stripes. Vertical stripes are slimming and who doesn’t want a little extra help when they are almost naked? http://bit.ly/1TS9N4D

6. Sarong style Show off that cute bikini top by wearing a sarong! This tropical print is perfect for playing by the pool. http://bit.ly/1PB90bT

7. Affordable style. Spend money on your vacation, not your clothing. This cover-up is only $6.99 (yes, really!). http://bit.ly/1PeNdBb

8. Yup, in my white tee. Think your white button down is only for work? Take this version straight to the beach! An oversized beach shirt is perfect, comfy style. http://bit.ly/1UaevhL

9. Chic in crotchet This mint green crochet romper is the perfect vacation accessory. Wear it to the beach, a luau or just roaming around a small beach town. http://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/clothing-70483/swimwear-beachwear-4107550/crochet-innsert-playsuit-5476293?bi=60&ps=20

10. Golden goddess Get golden like a goddess and dress the part too. This all-white, ruched maxi dress will have you exuding vibes of a Queen. The gathered tuck pleating and front split exude an air of femininity and fun. http://bit.ly/1UmMsrp

11. Plus size alert! Bold color and peek-a-boo sleeves! Give ’em the cold shoulder with this bright blue cover up. http://bit.ly/1OaMSEL

12. Fantastic in fringe! Show off your fun side with this fringe coverup. http://bit.ly/1t2CUeF