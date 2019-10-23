CLOSE
Happy Birthday Amandla Stenberg! Here Are 10 Times She Killed It On The Red Carpet

Posted 16 hours ago

"The Hate U Give" European Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival

Source: John Phillips / Getty


Amandla Stenberg is a force to be reckoned with. As she enters her 21st year of life, she’s positioned herself as a rising starlet, advocate and voice for the LGBTQ community, and a budding fashionista. She a part of that influential group of  young adults who are about to change the world. Amandla is definitely one to watch.

Her style can’t be summed up in one word. She hones an eclectic swag that says, “I wear what I want and I don’t care what you think.” Amandla presents as a young woman who knows exactly who she is, down to what she wears. She loves to have fun with prints and colors, she experiments with different hair styles, and she’s no stranger to bold makeup looks.

As the actress enters the absolute legal age of adulthood, we’re visiting 10 times Amandla killed it on the red carpet.

1. AMANDLA STENBERG AT “THE HATE U GIVE” EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2018

AMANDLA STENBERG AT "THE HATE U GIVE" EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2018 Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg reminded the world that she is a grown woman at the European premiere of her film, “The Hate U Give.” She slayed in this deep v-neck gown.

2. AMANDLA STENBERG AT W MAGAZINE’S ‘BEST PERFORMANCES’ EVENT, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT W MAGAZINE'S 'BEST PERFORMANCES' EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg is all about experimentation when it comes to her hair. Here she is at a W Magazine event clad in a black cut out crop top, grey skirt, and waist-length strawberry blonde braids.

3. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’S POWER 100 WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER'S POWER 100 WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Amandla is a business suit connoisseur. She wears a wide range of suits and she wears them well. At the Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event, Amandla wore a powder pink suit with a sage colored blouse.

4. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MORGAN STANLEY ALFRE WOODARDS’S 10TH ANNUAL SISTAHS’ SOIREE, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MORGAN STANLEY ALFRE WOODARDS'S 10TH ANNUAL SISTAHS' SOIREE, 2019 Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg knows how to switch it up. She attended the Sisters’ Soiree in a black high-neck blouse and a white floor-length skirt.

5. AMANDLA STENBERG AT EQUALITY NOW’S ANNUAL MAKE EQUALITY REALITY GALA, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT EQUALITY NOW'S ANNUAL MAKE EQUALITY REALITY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Prints on prints on prints! Amandla Stenberg attended the Equality Now’s Annual Make Equality Reality Gala clad in a brown and tan Gucci ensemble.

6. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE TREVOR PROJECT’S 2018 TREVORLIVE LA GALA, 2018

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE TREVOR PROJECT'S 2018 TREVORLIVE LA GALA, 2018 Source:Getty

Amandla gave serious lewks at the Trevor Project’s 2018 Gala in a black and blue Viktor & Rolf mini dress.

7. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MIU MIU DINNER FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MIU MIU DINNER FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019 Source:Getty

Amandla Stenberg attended the Miu Miu dinner and after show party in a sheer white blouse and red leather mini skirt. I need this outfit!

8. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

This was the look that had everyone talking. Amandla Stenberg shut the red carpet down when she wore this embellished Mui Mui gown. Can we get into that braided updo?

9. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE VALENTINO SHOW FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE VALENTINO SHOW FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019 Source:Getty

A lot of sparkle can go a long way. Amandla Stenberg wore a pink sequins set to the Maison Valentino Show in Paris.

10. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018

AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

What I love most about Amandla Stenberg is that she plays with fashion. She kept it simple at the American Music Awards clad in blue jeans, a white button up shirt, a black blazer, and a bow tie.

