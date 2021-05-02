HomeSports

Happy Birthday, Rock: 5 Moments That Proved He Was One of The WWE’s Greatest Mic Workers

Posted May 2, 2021

Today (May 2) is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s birthday, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to highlight his most incredible verbal takedowns and mic moments during his illustrious WWE career.

If you ask wrestling fans, there was nobody, and we mean nobody better at laying the smackdown on his opponents in the ring with his wrestling skills and with his words than the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. When The Rock was a full-time wrestler, we all looked forward to tuning into Monday Night Raw or Smackdown every week just to see The Rock. Whether it was him amping up the “millions and millions” of fans with his signature “finally The Rock has come back” catchphrase, eventually leading into the verbal decimation and complete clowning of whoever his opponent is at the time, he never let us down.

The Rock introduced the world to a bevy of iconic sayings, catchphrases, and hilarious ways to insult folks. Whether it was telling his opponents to turn whatever it was at the moment and shoving it straight up their “roody poo candy asses,” calling them “jabronies,” and making sure to point out “it doesn’t matter” what they think.

So for the Great One’s 49th revolution around the sun, we decided to take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of The Rock’s greatest mic moments. You can peep them all in the gallery below and remind yourself how great the WWE used to be when The Rock was on your television screens weekly.

1. IT DOESN’T MATTER!

2. The Rock effortlessy impersonating his opponents.

3. The Rock’s ability to be funny and serious at the same time was second to none.

4. The Rock always got jokes

5. The Rock definitely had a way with the ladies.

Close