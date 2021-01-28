Honoring A Legend: Black Pioneer Cicely Tyson Passes Away At The Age Of 96

It was just announced that legend, fashion icon, and actress Cicely Tyson passed earlier today at the age of 96. Trailblazing her way through fashion and film, she leaves behind a legacy that will touch our generation and beyond. The award-winning actress depicted Black excellence and her presence will be greatly missed.
At 96-years young, Ms. Cicely lived through some of life’s most challenging and triumphant moments. Her career began during an era that undermined and devalued Black lives. Still, she was able to power through racial unrest and establish a long-lasting career for herself. She passed with three Primetime Emmy Awards, four Black Reel Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award, an honorary Academy Award, a Peabody Award, and an Oscar nomination. She was also given the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
The Harlem-born pioneer dabbled in both modeling and acting, which explains her infatuation with gorgeous, show-stopping garments. You can tell fashion pumped through her blood. There was no pattern too bold, no color too bright, and no fabric too obscure for her to wear. Most of the time, she was dressed by her designer friend B. Michael. After years of working together, he knew exactly what she liked and executed each look perfectly.
Ms. Cicely’s memoir, ‘Just As I Am,’ was published earlier this week. There she details the highs and lows of her life, and how she turned it all into a career that sustained love, divorce, racism and much more.
As part of Oprah’s Master Class, Cicely Tyson recalled her fight for equality and change.
Today honor the Black pioneer who gave us 73 years of her life to us as an actress, model, and icon. Take a look at some of her red carpet looks over the years.
Rest in Peace.
1. MS. CICELY TYSON AT ALVIN AILEY’S OPENING NIGHT GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson showed off her funky style at Alvin Ailey’s 2017 opening night Gala. She wore a color blocked fringe jacket, black slacks and sneakers.
2. MS. CICELY TYSON AT “THE HUMANITY OF CONNECTION” NY SCREENING, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson attended “The Humanity of Connection” New York screening in a wine red and orange ensemble.
3. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson looked chic in a white fringed jacket and silver slacks at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala 50th Anniversary World Premiere Restoration of ‘The Producers’.
4. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM HONORS SCREEN LEGEND CICELY TYSON HAND AND FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson was honored at the TCM hand and footprint ceremony clad in a beautiful, white, printed pants set.
5. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE OPENING NIGHT OF “SPAMALOT” NYC, 2005Source:Getty
How fly do Whoopi Goldberg and Ms. Cicely Tyson look at the opening night of “Spamalot”?
6. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE HELP USA HEROS AWARDS GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson attended the HELP USA Heroes Awards Gala in a timeless, grey skirt suit.
7. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson went to the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a black floral cocktail dress with a purple, metallic jacket.
8. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES’ 10TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson looked gorgeous at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards in a long, metallic gown.
9. MS. CICELY TYSON AT COMMON’S 5TH ANNUAL TOAST TO THE ARTS EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson attended Common’s 5th Annual Toast to the Arts event in a beautiful red dress, partnered with leather gloves.
10. CICELY TYSON AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Give them looks, Ms. Cicely! The actress attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a black feathered gown.
11. MS. CICELY TYSON AT YAGP’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Cicely Tyson attendED YAGP’s 20th Anniversary Gala ‘Stars Of Today Meets The Stars Of Tomorrow’ clad in a white, feathered gown.
12. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE’S 47TH LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson attended the American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award Gala in a blue blouse with a long train, partnered with a white skirt.
13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SHAFTSource:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson showed up in color at the premiere of “Shaft” wearing a green dress, purple coat, and a pink printed scarf.
14. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson wore a beautiful black, floral gown to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
15. MS. CICELY TYSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Ms. Cicely Tyson reminded us why she reigns supreme at Tyler Perry Studios’ Grand Opening Gala. She wore a black and red dress with feathered sleeves.