Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To Doc To Assure She’s a Virgin, Twitter Is Repulsed

T.I. has no one to blame for this but himself. The Atlanta rapper made the revelation that he takes his teen daughter to the doctor with the express concern of confirming she is still a virgin, and is not going over well on Al Gore’s Internets.

Madame Noire reports that Tip copped to accompanying his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the OB-GYN for years. He told the Ladies Like Us podcast he got his chaperone on to assure that Deyjah’s hymen is still intact, assuring him of her virginity.

“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself.” said Tip. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Besides the obvious fallacy of this—girls can break their hymens during sports…you surely learnedabout this at least by high school—his reveal came as a response to hosts Nazanin and Nadia asking if he had the “sex talk” with his daughters. We can only hope the mom’s handled that. And the fact that he seemingly has no problem with one of his younger sons being sexually active is not helping his cause—he has yet to respond.

Anyway, considering he’s already been labeled a misogynist by many, the Internet (across everything on the spectrum) has been fire flaming Clifford Smith and expeditiously dragging him to the ether.

