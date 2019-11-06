CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To Doc To Assure She’s a Virgin, Twitter Is Repulsed

Posted November 6, 2019

"The Grand Hustle" Viewing Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


T.I. has no one to blame for this but himself. The Atlanta rapper made the revelation that he takes his teen daughter to the doctor with the express concern of confirming she is still a virgin, and is not going over well on Al Gore’s Internets.

Madame Noire reports that Tip copped to accompanying his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to the OB-GYN for years. He told the Ladies Like Us podcast he got his chaperone on to assure that Deyjah’s hymen is still intact, assuring him of her virginity.

“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself.” said Tip. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Besides the obvious fallacy of this—girls can break their hymens during sports…you surely learnedabout this at least by high school—his reveal came as a response to hosts Nazanin and Nadia asking if he had the “sex talk” with his daughters. We can only hope the mom’s handled that. And the fact that he seemingly has no problem with one of his younger sons being sexually active is not helping his cause—he has yet to respond.

Anyway, considering he’s already been labeled a misogynist by many, the Internet (across everything on the spectrum) has been fire flaming Clifford Smith and expeditiously dragging him to the ether.

See for yourself below.

Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To Doc To Assure She’s a Virgin, Twitter Is Repulsed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close