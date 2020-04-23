CLOSE
HomeNews

If He Had One Wish: Ray J Says “He’s Up Next” For A #VERZUZ” Battle, Twitter Says Nah

Posted April 23, 2020

Ray J Says He Wants To Participate In A #VERZUZ Battle, Twitter Asks Why?

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


Since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz started the #VERZUZ battles, everyone has been throwing names out there for potential IG Live battle. Ray J took it upon himself to suggest he be the artist step on the #VERZUZ stage and got clowned for it.

If he had one wish, Ray J would be paired up against someone and partake in one of Swizz and Timbo’s popular Instagram Live battles. During Teddy Riley and Babyface’s internet-breaking #VERZUZ session, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the “One Wish” singer’s comment and instantly said wait a minute.

“Yo @timbaland I’m next up!! Who want the smoke?”  

An innocent request, but when it comes to Ray J, everything usually comes with some jokes behind it. Immediately after spotting his comment, social media wasted no time in pulling up his resume and clowning him. While there was a small contingency of people defending Brandy’s brother by bringing up his known hits like “Wait A Minute,” One Wish,” Sexy Can I,” just to name a few, others pointed out that not everyone is worthy of a #VERZUZ battle.

Now hypothetically, if it was to happen and chances are incredibly high, it won’t, Twitter users were throwing names like Bow Wow, Romeo and his “rival” Fabolous who he beefed with back in 2011.

Anyway, we can thank Ray J for giving the internet something to joke about. You can peep the reactions to him, suggesting he deserves a #VERZUZ battle in the gallery below.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty

If He Had One Wish: Ray J Says “He’s Up Next” For A #VERZUZ” Battle, Twitter Says Nah  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close