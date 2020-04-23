Since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz started the #VERZUZ battles , everyone has been throwing names out there for potential IG Live battle. Ray J took it upon himself to suggest he be the artist step on the #VERZUZ stage and got clowned for it.

If he had one wish, Ray J would be paired up against someone and partake in one of Swizz and Timbo’s popular Instagram Live battles. During Teddy Riley and Babyface’s internet-breaking #VERZUZ session, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the “One Wish” singer’s comment and instantly said wait a minute.

“Yo @timbaland I’m next up!! Who want the smoke?”

An innocent request, but when it comes to Ray J, everything usually comes with some jokes behind it. Immediately after spotting his comment, social media wasted no time in pulling up his resume and clowning him. While there was a small contingency of people defending Brandy’s brother by bringing up his known hits like “Wait A Minute,” One Wish,” Sexy Can I,” just to name a few, others pointed out that not everyone is worthy of a #VERZUZ battle.

Now hypothetically, if it was to happen and chances are incredibly high, it won’t, Twitter users were throwing names like Bow Wow, Romeo and his “rival” Fabolous who he beefed with back in 2011.

Anyway, we can thank Ray J for giving the internet something to joke about. You can peep the reactions to him, suggesting he deserves a #VERZUZ battle in the gallery below.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty

If He Had One Wish: Ray J Says “He’s Up Next” For A #VERZUZ” Battle, Twitter Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com