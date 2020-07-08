CLOSE
It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic

Posted 15 hours ago

Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case.  A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.

She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.

After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.

In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday 🎉 #MorrisChestnut 51

A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Representin’ at the FOX TCA... #foxtca #tca2020 #redcarpet

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

What is Dr. Cain thinking about? #TheResident

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Did you get your morning-run in like Dr. Rosewood?

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

