HomeFeature Story

Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]

Posted June 7, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Source: PrettyLittleThing.com / PrettyLittleThing.com


Ashanti is taking “Sis living her best life” to a whole another level. One thing about Ashanti, she is going to go on vacation, and she is going to serve lewks and bawddyyyyy.

If “traveling goals” were a person, it would definitely be our girl Ashanti who has the world of Instagram mesmerized with her sexy bikini pics and fire pics from her exotic vacations including Mexico, Antigua, Kenya, and now Miami.

From swimming in the oceans of Cancun, Mexico; living the life as a pilot and flying a plane, and feeding giraffes out the palm of her hand on a swing, Ashanti has done it all.

We’re not just talking regular vacation photos, we are talking high in production, drone-captured, vacation videos, that just scream, “I want to be there”.

Earlier this week, Ashanti dropped pics on Instagram of her Nairobi, Kenyan vacation, but she is now posted in Miami.

If we can take anything from these Ashanti vacation vibes, it’s to live your very best life and to do everything you said you would, plus some.

Check it out below.

RELATED: Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Miami, Beach Bikini Vibes

2. Miami Bawdyyyyy

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. Giraffe Sanctuary, Nairobi Kenya

9. Kenya’s Finest Protection

10. Swims in Cancun, Mexico

11. Pilot Ashanti Flying a Plane

12. Garza Blanca Cancun

13. Party in the Ocean, Drone Capture

14. Lit Vibes in Kenya

15. Mexico Pool Vibes

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close