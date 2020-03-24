CLOSE
HomeNews

Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?

Posted March 24, 2020

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty


Joel Embiid is doing his party during the Coronavirus Pandemic, donating money for COVID-19 medical aid and to Sixers staffers not getting paid during these tumultuous times. However, a number of people are wondering if the star player is opening his wallets, what’s the team owner doing?

As for Embiid, he’s donating $500,000 for medical COVID-19 relief, and is pitching in for team staff who have to take a pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 76er’s employees are getting squeezed to take a 20% pay cut due to the NBA’s suspension.

That’s awesome on Embiid’s part. But Twitter was quick to point out that Sixers owner Josh Harris is rolling in dough, so why is his own employee helping out other employees? Peep the reactions below, and expect some spin from Harris sooner than later.https://twitter.com/DerekBodnerNBA/status/1242488213186412545

Joel Embiid Donating $500K To Coronavirus Relief & Sixers Staff, Twitter Asks What About Team’s Billionaire Owner?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close