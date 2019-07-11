CLOSE
Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Posted July 11, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty


The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We’re not sure what Kenya’s new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she’s a full time cast member.

I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾

According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Kenya’s presence has definitely been missed and we’re excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

