Kevin Samuels gained massive followers from using his podcast to give Black men and women relationships advice.

Some thought Samuels made his career from bashing women and upholding ‘oppressive’ gender standard views. In one of his most recent segments, Samuels’ said in a circulating video, “If you live to 35 and you’re not married, you’re a leftover. You’re leftover. . Men know you may have a problem. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’ll go with you. I’m telling you the truth you don’t want to hear.”

While some disagreed with Samuels teachings and views, others appreciated his sharp views and saw him as the best male influencer, mentor and role model for both rising and seasoned men.

One person took to twitter and commented, “Ppl who hate the OG #KevinSamuels is proof the majority are just bandwagon hoppers who never listened to his content and the rest are emotionally inconsistent and have a hard time accepting reality. Dude wanted men and women to be realistic when dating. That’s it.”

Understanding that Kevin Samuels was a controversial social influencer, one thing he did have was an abundant of people that not only heard him, but listened to him.

See what Twitter had to say:

Kevin Samuels Death Sparks SHOCKING Twitter Reactions was originally published on rnbphilly.com