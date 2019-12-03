CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Lashana Lynch Is Serving Up Fierce Bada** Realness In New Bond Movie Poster

Posted December 3, 2019

Lashana Lynch damn near broke the Internet on Tuesday!

The Captain Marvel actress dropped her character poster for the upcoming James film, Bond No Time To Die. And babeeeeeee…it’s LIT!

Wearing all-black like the omen and a machine gun to match, Lynch’s Nomi definitely looks like she’s not the one to mess with.

As we previously reported in July, sources revealed that Lynch would play the first female 007 Bond-ish character In No Time To Die. The film, directed by the very fine directed by Cary Fukunaga, centers on James Bond, who has retired, but when his friend enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist, he comes back to the spy life. But he realizes the scientist was kidnapped, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

While there were haters who couldn’t stand the idea of a Black woman being positioned in a traditionally white role, the 31-year-old actress has just brushed the criticism off her shoulders.

“It doesn’t dishearten me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November. “It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place.”

Adding, “It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

“BOND WOMEN” GASSMENT!!! 🔥💥☄️

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch) on

 

But be clear: Back then and even more now, Black folks were ALWAYS hyped for Lynch to embark on this cinematic journey. We see you sis, and we got you!

Take a look at Black Twitter celebrating this whole new level of bada**ery:

Lashana Lynch Is Serving Up Fierce Bada** Realness In New Bond Movie Poster  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close