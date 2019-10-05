CLOSE
LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!

Posted 18 hours ago

Zhuri James, daughter of LeBron and Savannah James, is the newest celebrity kid to make a splash on Instagram.

The hilarious 4-year-old is not only living her best life but showing off her skills, which recently include giving out makeup tutorials. Here she is showing us how to apply lipgloss, warning folks about using too much.

Adorable!

View this post on Instagram

Zhuri’s makeup tuturial 💁🏽‍♀️✨💄

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

 

Here she is rocking the Fenty Glassbomb:

 

 

We just adore this little girl! Here is the pint-sized cutie living her best little life on the ‘Gram:

LeBron James’ Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

the best day of the week 🥳😋🌮 #TACOTUESDAY

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

mood 😛

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

#ZhuriNova💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

“Now this is crazy!” 😱😂🥒

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

first day of Pre-K! ❤️✏️📖

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday QUEEN @mrs_savannahrj ! 👸🏽💕

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

ZHURI NOVA 💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Spongebob loves you! 💛

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

ZHURI 👑 (📸: @edelgado823 )

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

ZHURI NOVA 💫

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Instagram, @real_bronny ! 👑🏀

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Princess Z ♥️

A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@zhurinovajames) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

