Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ Battle In The Books, Twitter Reacts Favorably

Posted September 14, 2020

When it was announced that Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle would be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle, fans of all ages rejoiced at the potential for greatness. The moment did not disappoint, as the legendary vocalists were in top form and sealed the deal with a surprise guest that took things over the top.

With both ladies looking dashing and comfortable all at once, the event took place on stage at The Filmore venue in Philadelphia, Pa. Sitting in comfy lounge chairs, the gorgeous grandmoms chatted about their children, grandchildren, and other tidbits such as cooking recipes and the like. It wasn’t unlike watching two old friends catch up and reminisce.

However, when it came time to sing, LaBelle was ready to make this more than a lovefest. However, Knight came prepared too and it goes without saying that a tour with these two would be a dream come true.

LaBelle shined with songs like “New Attitude,” and “You Are My Friend,” while Knight showed out with “Neither One Of Us,” and “If I Were Your Woman” as well.

Of course, Patti wouldn’t be Patti if she didn’t kick off her shoes, and she even got really into the spirit of the show when her song “Feels Like Another One” played and Big Daddy Kane’s feature verse played. Other highlights included LaBelle proudly admitting she still has a flip phone and Knight too also stood up to belt out those honeyed vocals.

At the end of the set, Dionne Warwick joined the ladies for an emotionally-driving performance of “That’s What Friends Are For” which had some folks on Instagram Live ready to reach out to their besties. In all, it was not unlike the joyous affair that was Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Across Twitter, the reactions have been ongoing since the ending of the VERZUZ stream, and we’ve got them listed out below.

