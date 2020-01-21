CLOSE
HomeCelebrity News & Gossip

Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot Pink Suit Is The Dream Real Men Are Made Of

Posted January 21, 2020

31st Annual Producers Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Pink is not just a girl’s color… and we love it when men are fearless enough to rock it.

Enter Watchmen hottie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who recently melted Twitter in this perfect hot pink suit he wore to the 2020 Producers Guild Of America Awards on Jan. 18.

Just look at this fine specimin…and that tailoring game! It cinches in all the right places!

Also, we adore that diamond bow pin on his lapel, it’s a nice delicate touch for such a brooding and tall man.

 

View this post on Instagram

🎟Producers Guild Awards 2020 🎟

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

 

Might as well indeed!

 

View this post on Instagram

🌺Might as Well🌺

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

View this post on Instagram

🌺GOOD•NIGHT🌺

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

 

Clearly, folks took notice, with some even offering a cheaper version of Abdul-Mateen II’s look.

It’s no secret that the actor is having a breakout year. From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is got all the shine in 2019 and plans on getting more in 2020.

And he deserves it, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art who hasn’t met a red carpet he hasn’t wowed.

Take a look:

Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot Pink Suit Is The Dream Real Men Are Made Of  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:WENN

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9.

Source:Getty

10.

Source:WENN
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close