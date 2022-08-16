Liz Cambage Announces Sudden Departure From WNBA, Twitter Shows No Remorse

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

. The Aussie signed a one-year supermax deal with the Los Angeles Sparks in February 2022 before terminating the agreement five months later. Now, her sudden departure marks an awkward end to an equally tumultuous nine-year career in the WNBA.

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did,” she posted on Instagram. “I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note.”

“I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players,” Cambage continued. “While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.”

The 30-year-old Cambage has been an enticing but polarizing character in the league since the Tulsa Shock drafted her in 2011. “I don’t want to play at Tulsa,” she immediately said when the news was announced. “I’ve made that clear. They want to make me a franchise player, but I’m not going to the WNBA for that.” The 6-9 center flip-flopped in her commitment, playing for the Shock off-and-on before leaving the team in three years.

However, she continued to play overseas in her native Australia and China. From 2012 through 2018, Cambage dominated in international play. However, she returned to the WNBA in February 2018, joining the Dallas Wings on a multi-year contract. But 11 months later, Cambage wanted out of Texas, so the organization shipped her off to the Las Vegas Aces.

After playing one year in Sin City, the 4x WNBA All-Star sat out the shortened 2020 WNBA season, claiming health issues and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But she went to Australia the following month and suited up for the Southside Flyers of the WNBL.

In November 2021, the baller made bigger headlines by launching an OnlyFans account. “Every other girl is on OnlyFans at the moment, all the influencers – so I thought, ‘just do it,’” she told the Australian publication The Herald Sun. “I was so scared to actually do it. But I had my friends and family push me and say, ‘don’t worry what anyone says – people are either going to love you or hate you regardless.’”

Six months ago, Cambage inked a supermax deal with the L.A. Sparks, and she sounded like she was revitalized with the move to Hollywood. She told the New York Times she never had an interest in sports as a child but was made. “But now I’ve realized that this has always been my dream, being here in L.A. and playing here,” she said.

Yet last month, Cambage agreed to a “contract divorce” with the new team, too. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said in a statement last month. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”

Twitter isn’t too bummed about her exit. Check out how social media is reacting below:

Liz Cambage Announces Sudden Departure From WNBA, Twitter Shows No Remorse was originally published on cassiuslife.com