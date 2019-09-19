CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it!

Posted September 19, 2019

 

Mary J. Blige is literally aging backward y’all!

On Wednesday (Sep. 18), the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul posted the ultimate thirst trap of herself drenched in a Yves St. Laurent fur and an animal print bathing suit. Oh, and her best accessory? Them thick thighs!

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall📸@robertector,” the 48-year-old Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

 

DAYUM Mary, don’t hurt us!

As we know, this ain’t Mary’s first ride at the rodeo serving up a trend-setting lewk!

So to celebrate her ever-evolving and sexy style, here are 20 pics of the iconic singer giving us our entire life on the ‘Gram:

Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

🗣Showtime! #TheRoyaltyTour w/ @nas 📸 @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

#London #BAFTA #UmbrellaAcademy 📸 by @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

#CapricornSeason 📷 by @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday MOOD #capricornseason 📷 by @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

VERSACE💧 📷 by @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

19.

20.

