Matthew A.Cherry Announces Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator of ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook, Twitter Salutes The Young Mogul

Posted November 9, 2020

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter is not even 10-years-old yet, but she is already has a growing list of accomplishments that most adults wished they had.

Hair Love creator and writer Matthew A. Cherry dropped the bombshell announcement on Twitter today that Blue Ivy Carter will be narrating the audiobook of his Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. He shared a short snippet of young the mogul’s voice with no caption, and honestly, when you got Blue Ivy narrating your work, no caption is really needed.

In the short clip, a vibrant Blue announcer “Dreamscape Presents Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.”

Jigga’s and Queen Bey’s firstborn being chosen to narrate the Hair Love audiobook makes all the sense in the world. It wasn’t too long ago that grown a** adults hopped on Al Gore’s internet and had the audacity to talk about Blue Ivy’s hair earning themselves a well-deserved dragging by the Bey Hive.

Blue Ivy’s dad once rapped about other rappers playing “Checkers with Chess-playing Hov” on his song “Dig A Hole,” so it’s no surprise his first daughter is doing the same when it comes to her haters her latest move.

As you can imagine, social media is all the way here for Blue Ivy being booked, busy, and blessed. You can read the reactions to her Narrating Hair Love in the gallery below.

Photo:Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Matthew A.Cherry Announces Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator of ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook, Twitter Salutes The Young Mogul  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

