Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot Wound

Posted 14 hours ago

Allure Monday Nights

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion just wanted to celebrate making history with WAP. The Houston rapper bandaged her foot and threw on something nice. She laid her wig, beat her face then headed to Allure Gentlemen’s Club in Atlanta where she partied the night away with Hollywood bestie LaLa and fellow femcees Akbar V and Asian Doll. Her foot was bandaged as she donned a pair of flats. Well, apparently there’s a section of the internet doesn’t believe she was acting shot and the aforementioned appearance is further fueling their ideologies.

This morning, the H-town hottie put skepticism to rest when she posted graphic photos of her wound and stitches post shooting. She also revealed more details about terrifying incident.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?” she detailed in the post.

In other words, believe Black women. Despite the negative controversy surrounding her personal life, Meg’s career is thriving. WAP reached the top spot on the Billboard charts. She deserves to celebrate. See more pics from her club appearance, below:

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot Wound

