CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’ Cursed Him Out & Cut His Mic Off & Now It’s Trending

Posted August 12, 2019

TOPSHOT-SPAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-TELEVISION-AWARD-MTV

Source: ANDER GILLENEA / Getty


Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Radio is currently trending on Twitter for an array of reasons. If you didn’t get the chance to tune in, Joe Budden and his fellow podcast hosts appeared on the show only for it to turn into Nicki cutting off his mic and cursing him for filth. And then she mentioned Trina and her ex (Safaree) and Megan Thee Stallion…and now everyone is trending.

Quick catch up. Nicki called out Joe Budden for perpetuating the rumor that she didn’t know Cardi B was on the Motorsport track when she recorded her verse. Yes…Motorsport. Joe eventually left the show and Nicki continued to ramble about several other people, applying for her marriage license and having sex three times.

Among other things, Nicki revealed Trina’s team blamed her for the poor performance of their collaboration BAPS. Meg Thee Stallion was also supposed to appear on the show, to which Nicki said, “that’s on that.”

She also called out Charlamagne as one of the conspirators who led a revolution against her, because according to Nicki, there’s a legion of people who turned their back on her when other female rappers began to garner fame.

The spiral can be heard, here. Keep scrolling for #BlackTwitters take on the “spicy” episode.

Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’ Cursed Him Out & Cut His Mic Off & Now It’s Trending was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close