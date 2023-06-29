LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has a new studio album on the way for the first time in five years, and Barbz are thrilled to learn it’s for Pink Friday 2.

As hip-hop continues to undergo its renaissance from female artists, Nicki Minaj could be credited as the one responsible for where the game is today. Without her, perhaps there is no Cardi B, City Girls, Doja Cat, and so on and so forth.

Minaj’s last studio album Queen dropped in 2018. Just a few hours ago she took to social media to alert fans that her newest album Pink Friday 2 will be coming out in November.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Here’s a bit of the caption from her announcement post:

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes:

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23-

and she shall be called:

Pink Friday 2

How excited should hip-hop be for brand-new music from Nicki Minaj!?

Keep scrolling to see her post, and scroll a bit further to see reactions to the news from Twitter.

Nicki Minaj Drops Release Date For ‘Pink Friday 2’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com