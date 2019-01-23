No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t

Posted January 22, 2019

CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Ever since “Surviving R. Kelly” debuted a few weeks ago, it seems like some of our faves have chosen to be on the wrong side of history when it comes to the Pied Piper.

Remember there was Master PKeisha Cole and Da Brat wondering where were the parents of the singer’s alleged young victims. And just this weekend, Erykah Badu told a crowd at a Chicago concert that she wanted to pray for the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

Now, Taraji P. Henson inadvertently added herself to that unpopular growing list.

See, she thought it was a good idea to complain about how it’s unfair for R. Kelly to be muted, but not Harvey Weinstein. You know, the former film producer who has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, is currently facing criminal charges and has a documentary of his fall from grace debuting at Sundance.

Oh, and the same Harvey Weinstein whose alleged horrific actions catapulted Tarana Burke’s #MeToo Movement into Hollywood’s mainstream back in 2017.

Guess, Taraji didn’t have time to Google that before she ran her Twitter fingers.

On Tuesday afternoon in an IG story, she wrote “Checking on these #mute for a friend. She then looked up the numerous #MuteRKelly hashtags before typing in #MuteWeinstein which only had one post.

Not surprisingly, soon after her post, folks started dragging the Oscar-nominee and even had her name trending on Twitter, which prompted the actress to do her own damage control by trying to clarify what she meant.

Oh Cookie, it’s too late. The damage was already done.

Black Twitter is very unforgiving and reminded the actress to worry less about what powerful white men are (and aren’t) getting away with and more about folks muting her new film “What Men Want.”

No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

