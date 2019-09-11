NYFWNOIR: If You Thought The Runway Was Popping At Savage X Fenty, You Have To Check Out The Arrivals

CLOSE
When it’s Rihanna, there is no doubt that you need to show up in style. The Bajan beauty presented her latest Savage X Fenty collection and her red carpet was as star studded and fashionable as the runway. Everyone from celebs to the top models in the game were in attendance to support the mogul. There were sexy looks with Normani giving us thigh high boots kept up by her garter belt to Monica wearing leather shorts and fishnets. We couldn’t get over the fashion and it was just the red carpet! Check out our favorite fashion and beauty looks.

1. MONICA

MONICA Source:Getty

Monica serves a smokey eye and blood red lip for the Savage x Fenty show.

2. MONICA

MONICA Source:Getty

Monica served in leather shorts and fishnet tights.

3. SLICK WOODS

SLICK WOODS Source:Getty

Model Slick Woods gives us a winged cateye.

4. SLICK WOODS

SLICK WOODS Source:Getty

Slick Woods arrives in a see through green jumpsuit with one arm and poses on the runway.

5. NORMANI

NORMANI Source:Getty

Normani gives us a clean beauty look with a subdued brown smokey eye for the Savage x Fenty show.

6. NORMANI

NORMANI Source:Getty

Normani is showing her animalistic side in this bodice paired with thigh high boots and a zebra jacket.

7. HALIMA ADEN

HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty

Model Halima Aden serves us on trend green eyeliner and a beautiful smile while walking the carpet at Savage x Fenty.

8. HALIMA ADEN

HALIMA ADEN Source:Getty

This woven patterned suit is goals.

9. DASCHA POLANCO

DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty

Dascha Polanco gives us coral eyes with diamond studs – we see you girl!

10. DASCHA POLANCO

DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty

Trench coat fashion.

11. CHANEL IMAN

CHANEL IMAN Source:Getty

Chanel Iman is serving a natural look complimented by a pregnancy glow.

12. CHANEL IMAN

CHANEL IMAN Source:Getty

This double breasted pea green suit is super cute on the pregnant model.

13. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

Model Joan Smalls gives us a pop of purple that makes her brown eyes stand out.

14. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS Source:Getty

Model Joan smalls shows off her gams in a mini velvet dress.

