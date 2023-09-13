In 1994, hip-hop was forever changed. Christopher Wallace, known professionally as The Notorious B.I.G., dropped his debut album “Ready to Die.” Straight out of the streets of Brooklyn, Biggie’s debut release was a game-changer that launched him to the top of the hip-hop game. Tracks on the album told his stories of a life led by poverty, violence, and ambition, as Biggie delivered rough and thought-provoking lyrics that touched listeners.
Some may say the album contained a darker vibe however, the album also reflected Biggie’s pursuit for a better life, letting listeners experience his complex delivery and personality. Tragically, Biggie was assassinated in 1997, but “Ready to Die” remains a masterpiece that solidified his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers.Check out the album below!
On This Day September 13, 1994: Notorious B.I.G. Released His Debut Album Ready To Die