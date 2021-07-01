Phylicia Rashad Puts On Her Cape Again For Admitted Quaaludes Dispenser Bill Cosby, Twitter Is BIG DISAPPOINTED

The backlash and utter disappointment to Rashad’s tweet were instantaneous. One user pointed out how erroneous she was that she was just recently named a dean of a school at Howard University with more Black women students than men.

“Phylicia Rashad is a dean of a school at Howard University, an HBCU with more Black women students than men — and she is capping for a man who admitted to drugging women and having sex with them in the process,” Ernest Owens, an award-winning journalist wrote.

Another user wrote, “i actually love Phylicia Rashad and am sad.”

Rashad did follow-up with another tweet that did acknowledge the victims, but it rang very hollowly. “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” the actress wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Howard University quickly put out a statement distancing itself from Rashad’s tweet but did not mention if this would lead to her losing her position at the prestigious HBCU.

But the damage from the initial tweet was done.

Tweets calling out Rashad and expressing utter disappointment in her brazen disregard for Cosby’s victims have been plenty.

Photo: Bruce Glikas / Getty