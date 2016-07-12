Pick A Side: Couples Who Play With Our Emotions was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Beyoncé and Jay Z The Carters first started playing with our emotions during the On the Run tour, when divorce rumors and details of their marriage problems dominated the headlines. They surfaced again, with a vengeance, after Bey dropped LEMONADE and basically put Jay on full blast for his dirty doggin’ ways. This time, we were left asking “who” and “how,” not “if.” But the point remains, these two are always one step ahead of us.

2. Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber The 37-year-old reality starlet and 22-year-old pop icon have been the topic of hook-up rumors for months, with one source all but confirming that things are physical between the two: “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.” Despite this, JB and Kourtney have publicly denied that anything is going on.

3. Chris Brown and Karrueche The two have been intertwined since after his infamous breakup with Rihanna. While at one time they seemed unable to quit each other no matter what Breezy did, they definitely act like they’re done for good this time. Still, that hasn’t stopped Breezy from bringing up Kae at every possible chance, including threatening anyone who looks in her direction.

4. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom The former married couple seemingly came back to life after Lamar’s brush with death following a drug overdose in a Nevada brothel. But since his road to recovery began, Khloe has inched farther and farther away from her former hubby. There were even rumblings that she was threatening a restraining order if he did not leave her alone.

5. Diddy and Cassie After years of “dating,” these two are always on the brink of either getting together, or breaking apart. Recently, Cassie was seen at an L.A. club allegedly on the prowl for a new man, and then days later she was back at Diddy’s side having lunch in Beverly Hills. Can they just make it official, one way or the other, already?

6. Kylie Jenner and Tyga The on-again, off-again couple had their latest split just a month ago, during which time Tyga was seen all over the world with different women, and Kylie had an alleged fling with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Despite calling it quits “for real this time,” they didn’t stay apart for long and are quickly making up for lost time. Kylie has even been showing off a ring on *that* finger and referring to the rapper as “my husband.”

7. Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Rumors continue to swirl that the singer and rapper are doing more than sharing the stage. While neither have confirmed nor denied the rumors, Instagram tells a very different story. Could the fact that Jhene is married to Dot Da Genius be one reason they keep teasing us with their love, or are we being played after all?

8. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Though BlacRob are moving full steam ahead at this point, their six-month courtship was full of rumors and innuendo. It started with the notion that Blac was simply dating Rob to get back at Kylie and her baby daddy, Tyga, and then they set off a number of false alarms about their engagement and baby news before finally making it all official a couple of months ago.