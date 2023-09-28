Listen Live
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023

Published on September 28, 2023

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.

According to a study conducted in 2022, the average price for a beer at an NFL stadium was $9.25.

However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.

For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Philadelphia last year, while some stadiums charged considerably less.

It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023.

1. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.15

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium - $8.15 Source:Getty

2. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $7

Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - $7 Source:Getty

3. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $8.75

Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium - $8.75 Source:Getty

4. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.20

Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium - $9.20 Source:Getty

5. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10

Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium - $10 Source:Getty

6. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $9.50

Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field - $9.50 Source:Getty

7. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $6

Detroit Lions - Ford Field - $6 Source:Getty

8. Denver Broncos – Empower Field At Mile High – $8

Denver Broncos - Empower Field At Mile High - $8 Source:Getty

9. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.50

Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium - $9.50 Source:Getty

10. Cleveland Browns – First Energy Stadium – $7

Cleveland Browns - First Energy Stadium - $7 Source:Getty

11. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.60

Cincinnati Bengals - Paycor Stadium - $6.60 Source:Getty

12. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11

Chicago Bears - Soldier Field - $11 Source:Getty

13. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $13.75

Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium - $13.75 Source:Getty

14. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $13.75

Los Angeles Chargers - SoFi Stadium - $13.75 Source:Getty

15. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $10

Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium - $10 Source:Getty

16. Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium – $9

Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium - $9 Source:Getty

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank FIeld – $11.50

Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank FIeld - $11.50 Source:Getty

18. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8

Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium - $8 Source:Getty

19. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $6

Houston Texans - NRG Stadium - $6 Source:Getty

20. Washington Commanders – FedEx Field – $6.75

Washington Commanders - FedEx Field - $6.75 Source:Getty

21. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $11.50

Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium - $11.50 Source:Getty

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium - $12 Source:Getty

23. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.50

Seattle Seahawks - Lumen Field - $9.50 Source:Getty

24. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $11.50

San Francisco 49ers - Levi's Stadium - $11.50 Source:Getty

25. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acisure Stadium – $10

Pittsburgh Steelers - Acisure Stadium - $10 Source:Getty

26. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11

Philadelphia Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field - $11 Source:Getty

27. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $5

New York Giants - MetLife Stadium - $5 Source:Getty

28. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $5

New York Jets - MetLife Stadium - $5 Source:Getty

29. New Orleans Saints – Ceasars Superdome – $11.50

New Orleans Saints - Ceasars Superdome - $11.50 Source:Getty

30. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.40

New England Patriots - Gillette Stadium - $8.40 Source:Getty

31. Minnesota Vikings – US Bank Stadium – $7.90

Minnesota Vikings - US Bank Stadium - $7.90 Source:Getty

32. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $5

Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium - $5 Source:Getty

