RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 Tony Awards

The 2016 Tony Awards brought a lot of entertaining style! Check out the gallery to see our favorite stars giving us some award winning style.
1. CYNTHIA ERIVO
Actress Cynthia Erivo smiles with her Tony Award for winning best leading actress in a musical.
2. DANAI GURIRA
Actress and playwright Danai Gurira arrived at the Tony Awards in a beautiful custom yellow Rosie Assoulin dress.
3. LUPITA NYONG’O
Eclipsed star, Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a stunning geometric print, sequin Hugo Boss off the shoulder gown.
4. ALICIA QUARLES
Journalist Alicia Quarles hosts the 2016 Tony Awards in a Giles Deacon dress.
5. DANIELLE BROOKS
Danielle Brooks looks elegant in a navy blue Derek Lam gown.
6. JOAN SMALLS
Model Joan Smalls donned a metallic red and black Altuzarra gown.
7. UZO ADUBA
Actress Uzo Aduba rocked a Juan Carlos Obando cobalt blue dress. Yes for the jewel tone color!
8. JOURDAN DUNN
Model Jourdan Dunn attended the 2016 Tony Awards in a blush Zac Posen gown.
9. NICOLETTE KLOE
Actress Nicolette Kloe wore a blue and white Christian Siriano gown. Are you feeling this ensemble?
10. LUCY LIU
Actress Lucy Liu wore a deep v, yellow, Zuhair Murad gown.
11. ALLISON WILLIAMS (center) with PUBLIC SCHOOL
Allison Williams wore a custom white DKNY suit and brought the designers along with her as her date!