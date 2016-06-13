The 2016 Tony Awards brought a lot of entertaining style! Check out the gallery to see our favorite stars giving us some award winning style.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 Tony Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CYNTHIA ERIVO Actress Cynthia Erivo smiles with her Tony Award for winning best leading actress in a musical.

2. DANAI GURIRA Actress and playwright Danai Gurira arrived at the Tony Awards in a beautiful custom yellow Rosie Assoulin dress.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O Eclipsed star, Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a stunning geometric print, sequin Hugo Boss off the shoulder gown.

4. ALICIA QUARLES Journalist Alicia Quarles hosts the 2016 Tony Awards in a Giles Deacon dress.

5. DANIELLE BROOKS Danielle Brooks looks elegant in a navy blue Derek Lam gown.

6. JOAN SMALLS Model Joan Smalls donned a metallic red and black Altuzarra gown.

7. UZO ADUBA Actress Uzo Aduba rocked a Juan Carlos Obando cobalt blue dress. Yes for the jewel tone color!

8. JOURDAN DUNN Model Jourdan Dunn attended the 2016 Tony Awards in a blush Zac Posen gown.

9. NICOLETTE KLOE Actress Nicolette Kloe wore a blue and white Christian Siriano gown. Are you feeling this ensemble?

10. LUCY LIU Actress Lucy Liu wore a deep v, yellow, Zuhair Murad gown.