RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 Tony Awards

Posted June 13, 2016

The 2016 Tony Awards brought a lot of entertaining style! Check out the gallery to see our favorite stars giving us some award winning style.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 Tony Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Actress Cynthia Erivo smiles with her Tony Award for winning best leading actress in a musical.

2. DANAI GURIRA

DANAI GURIRA

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira arrived at the Tony Awards in a beautiful custom yellow Rosie Assoulin dress.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG’O

Eclipsed star, Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a stunning geometric print, sequin Hugo Boss off the shoulder gown.

4. ALICIA QUARLES

ALICIA QUARLES

Journalist Alicia Quarles hosts the 2016 Tony Awards in a Giles Deacon dress.

5. DANIELLE BROOKS

DANIELLE BROOKS

Danielle Brooks looks elegant in a navy blue Derek Lam gown.

6. JOAN SMALLS

JOAN SMALLS

Model Joan Smalls donned a metallic red and black Altuzarra gown.

7. UZO ADUBA

UZO ADUBA

Actress Uzo Aduba rocked a Juan Carlos Obando cobalt blue dress. Yes for the jewel tone color!

8. JOURDAN DUNN

JOURDAN DUNN

Model Jourdan Dunn attended the 2016 Tony Awards in a blush Zac Posen gown.

9. NICOLETTE KLOE

NICOLETTE KLOE

Actress Nicolette Kloe wore a blue and white Christian Siriano gown. Are you feeling this ensemble?

10. LUCY LIU

LUCY LIU

Actress Lucy Liu wore a deep v, yellow, Zuhair Murad gown.

11. ALLISON WILLIAMS (center) with PUBLIC SCHOOL

ALLISON WILLIAMS (center) with PUBLIC SCHOOL

Allison Williams wore a custom white DKNY suit and brought the designers along with her as her date!

