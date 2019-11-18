Brands are doing more and more to differentiate themselves in the market place and introduce their brand to a more diverse audience. Revolve has done a great job at this, hosting extravagant Influencer and celebrity trips as well as with their 2019 REVOLVE Awards. The 3rd annual event brought together special celebrity and VIP guests including Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Tookes, and more for an evening of celebration and fun. Kehlani was honored with the Supershe of the Year Award while Winnie Harlow was honored with the Trailblazer of the Year.

Revolve was founded in 2003 by co-CEO’s Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. It’s great to see how the brand has grown. Keep clicking to see our favorite looks from the red carpet!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Our Favorite Celebs, Models, And Instagram Girls Were Front And Center At The 2019 Revolve Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com