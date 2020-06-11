CLOSE
Reintroducing The Game’s Accuser, Model Priscilla Rainey [Photos]

Posted June 11, 2020

Priscilla Rainey

Priscilla Rainey


The Game‘s five-year ordeal regarding Priscilla Rainey is still ongoing after reports came forth that the model and former reality television star can collect on the $7.1 judgment in the case. After initially launching suit for $10,000,000, the Compton rapper brushed off the case which led to it defaulting to the current judgment.

Rainey was a contestant on The Game’s VH1 reality series She Got Game and accused the rapper of sexual assault while on the set of the show. Game famously fired off some Instagram rants at Rainey’s direction with the confidence that her story didn’t stick.

Since he never appeared in court to defend the accusations, Game is now stuck paying down the million-dollar debt via his music royalties and might have to liquidate his assets. Last year, it appeared that Game’s Calabasas home was under foreclosure while he also delivered his final album if his stance is to be taken as truth. And while she’s not firing back at the Game directly, there’s a little petty going on in these online streets.

We’ve featured Rainey on the site before back when the Baes and Baddies segment was known by another name.

In the meantime, check out these new images of Priscilla Rainey stunting on the ‘Gram in various poses. She was already looking like good money before the judgment so nobody can exactly call the lastest news a come up.

Please don't call me on my bluff

Priscilla Rainey

Your opinion of me doesn't matter.....

☺️

Cheese 🙃

Sparkle ✨ ❤️

