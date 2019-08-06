CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Posted 15 hours ago

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados’ annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she’s worn in the past.

It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna & Majesty #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

RHENNA IS BACK 🤗

A post shared by Navy Brasil 🇧🇷 (@fentynow_) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and her brother Rorrey #CropOver2019

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna and Barbados Prime Minister

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

#Rihanna at the Kadooment Day parade 🌴

A post shared by Ri Ri (@rihannasfeelings) on

10.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close