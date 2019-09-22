CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos]

Posted September 22, 2019

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video


Rihanna is proving once again she is a queen of all trades. She and her team have proven that the Fenty brand should be taken serious.

As spotted Vibe the Bajan singer recently hosted a fashion show for her Savage X Fenty line during New York Fashion Week; needless to say it was movie. Originally held at the Barclays Center on September 10, the festivities not only included choreographed modeling but also celebrity performances. The likes of DJ Khaled, Migos, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Janelle Monae and Fabolous hit the stage. Fans were also treated by a surprise set from the “Don’t Stop The Music” singer.

Originally launched in 2017 Savage X Fenty was launched as a lingerie company for all body types. It is estimated the brand will gross over $50 million in sales by the end of 2019. The Savage X Fenty show can be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime here.

You can see more photos from the show below.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Debuts On Amazon Prime [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

2. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

3. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

4. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

5. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

6. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

7. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Source:Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video getty images for savage x fenty show presented by amazon prime video

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close